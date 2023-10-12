62-year-old fisherman rescued after 11 hours at sea

Kozhikode: A 62-year-old fisherman, who fell into the sea from a fishing boat, was rescued 11 hours after he went missing.

Susan Marian from Kanyakumari, who fell off 'Al Tayer' boat that went for fishing from Beypore harbour, survived in the sea paddling with his hands and legs.

Bobbing up and on the waves, he managed to keep afloat, looking for help. Using his decades-long experience in fishing he survived till he found another fishing boat and swam towards safety.

Marine Enforcement and Fisheries Department rescuers were searching for him till late in the night. Sources said teams of rescue boats were looking for him off the Koyilandy, Payyoli, and Vadakara coasts.

After hours of surviving in the sea, Marian found a ray of hope when he found a light from another fishing boat. He swam towards the light.

Though he was exhausted after being on the water for over 10 hours, he managed to reach 'Arogya Annai', a fishing boat from his native place Kanyakumari.

They rescued him off Kozhikode coast around 8 pm and reached Beypore port by 2 am on Thursday.

Drained after his ordeal, he was shifted to the RMS Hospital in Beypore. His condition is now stable, hospital sources said.