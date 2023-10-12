No such practice of CM briefing governor about bills: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that there is no such practice of chief minister meeting and briefing the governor about bills. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had accused him of not doing so.

“I don’t know why the governor is taking such a position. This is no such practice. What has happened is that the concerned minister has briefed the governor on the bills and that’s the norm,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier this month governor said he was waiting for Pinarayi Vijayan to come, explain and clear the doubts he has.

Kerala CM and his government are irked that Khan is holding with him eight important bills for his assent, with three of these bills lying with him (for over a year) and one of them for around 22 months. While three more bills are with him for around a year, two are with him for less than a year.

Pinarayi Vijayan said last month that they are mulling legal action against the governor for not signing the bills.

The Kerala government has also taken the legal advice of jurist Fali S Nariman and talked with veteran lawyer K K Venugopal to represent the state at the apex court.

(with IANS inputs)