2 die as CNG auto bursts into flames on collision with bus at Kuthuparamba

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 13, 2023 09:43 PM IST Updated: October 13, 2023 10:10 PM IST
The CNG auto was gutted in the fire after collision with a bus at Kuthuparamba in Kannur on Friday evening. Photo: Special arrangement

At least two persons were burnt to death after an auto, which runs on CNG, burst into flames following a collision with a bus near Kuthuparamba in Kannur Friday evening.
According to reports, the deceased persons were the driver and a passenger of the auto. They are Abhilash and Sajesh from Kannankode. The incident occurred at Maidanappalli near the '6th mile' near Kuthuparamba. 
Eyewitnesses said the auto burst into flames on impact. The bodies were recovered only after the fire force reached the spot and put out the flames.

The bodies were moved to the Taluk Hospital at Thalassery.

(to be updated)

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout