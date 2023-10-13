Noted environmentalist T Shobheendran dies

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 13, 2023 12:17 AM IST Updated: October 13, 2023 12:19 AM IST
T Shobheendran. File photo: Manorama

Noted environmentalist T Shobheendran (76), populary called Shobheendran Maash, is no more.
He died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in the city on Thursday.

He was a professor at Zamorin's Guruvayurappan College before devoting his life to the preservation of nature.

Shobheendran was a familiar face in north Kerala, especially Kozhikode; his green shirt and trousers, long beard and a green-coloured bike were unmistakable.

He founded an NGO Green Clean Earth and was at the forefront of environmental activism in Kozhikode.
