No role for religious outfits in politics : MES

Malappuram: The Muslim Education Society (MES) has condemned the religious associations for influencing voters in Kerala. Taking at the Nair Service Society, MES president Dr Fazal Ghafoor stated that the outfit is getting too much priority compared to other religious associations.

He added that no religious organisation in the state has the power to determine the electoral result in Kerala. He urged that the religious organisation must refrain from influencing Kerala politics.

"The support of NSS and SNDP have not resulted in the victory of any candidate in the state. They have also formed political parties and have not succeeded. So it is evident that such religious organisations have no influence in changing the electoral mindset of Kerala", Dr Fazal Ghafoor said.

He added that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) would emerge victorious in the recent conflict between the party and Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama. The political organisations have such influence in the state which cannot be sabotaged by any religious organisations.

"CPM has been showing interest in all the Muslim organisations in the state. No political organisations can deny the support of any religious organisation in the state", Fazal Ghafoor noted.

The MES State President denied the rumours that he would contest from the Ponnani Loksabha constituency as an independent candidate. He said he is more keen on working for the organisation rather than entering electoral politics.

Fazal Gafoor said that the MES will organise seminars in 100 centres in Kerala on the subject of 'The Enduring Stalemate in WestAsia' in 100 venues in Kerala. He also demanded to conduct caste census to ensure a fair reservation system.