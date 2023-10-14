Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team probing the fake job fraud allegations against the health minister's office had said that K P Basith, the key conspirator of the scam had stayed in CPI leader and Kodungallur MLA V R Sunil Kumar's room in MLA hostel when he reached Thiruvananthapuram to operate the crime.

In his statement to police, Basith confessed that Haridasan, the complainant in the job fraud scam also accompanied him to the state capital.



Meanwhile, MLA V R Sunil Kumar claimed that he is not acquainted with Basith. Talking to Manorama News, the MLA said that the MLA hostel staff might have allotted the room to Basith after identifying him as a CPI activist.

As per the latest reports, the SIT has taken Basith to Malappuram for further investigation into the conspiracy behind the job scam.

With the intention to bribe the health minister's personal staff member Akhil Mathew, Basith and Haridasan had camped in Thiruvananthapuram on April 10 and 11. Both had stayed in V R Sunil Kumar's room in the MLA hostel during this period. Basith also told police that he arranged the accommodation in the MLA hostel through a friend.

Meanwhile, CPI had given an explanation claiming that it had ousted Basith, former Malappuram district president of AISF from the party. But it is learnt that Basith had used his links with the left parties to execute the crime. The probe team has confirmed that people linked to left parties are involved in the case.

Akhil Sajeev, the key accused in the case is a CITU office secretary and another accused Lenin Rajan is a member of a CPM family. But the Chief Minister and most of the LDF leaders are accusing the opposition of hatching conspiracy against the health department. However, police confirmed that no evidence was collected against the opposition in this regard.