Non-Brahmins, differently-abled not welcome to apply for Guruvayur Temple cook post

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 14, 2023 07:57 PM IST Updated: October 14, 2023 07:58 PM IST
The renowned Sree Krishna Temple at Guruvayur in Thrissur district of Kerala. Photo: iStock/santhosh_varghese

Thrissur: Less than a month after a Dalit minister in Kerala said he was shunned at a temple event, a job notification to the famous Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayur has raised eyebrows for its discriminatory nature.

The Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board (KDRB), the statutory body for appointments to temples in the state, has sought only Brahmins and urged differently-abled candidates to not apply to the post of cook at the Guruvayur Temple.

KDRB comes under the purview of K Radhakrishnan, Kerala's Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes & Tribes, who was reportedly shunned by Brahmin priests during a lamp-lighting ceremony at a temple in Kannur.

RELATED ARTICLES

The notification issued on October 11, which offers a salary between Rs 23,000 and Rs 50,200, says the candidate must be able to “read and write Malayalam”, “must have good physical fitness” and have “not less than three years experience in the relevant field”.

It then leaves a note in bold letters:
1) Only male candidates belonging to the Brahmin community are eligible to apply for this post.
2) Differently abled candidates are not eligible to apply for this post.

In response to a query on the controversial notification, KDRB chairman KB Mohandas said: “That is one of the qualifications prescribed under the special rules for appointment of permanent staff of Guruvayur Devaswom.”

This is not the first time the Guruvayur Temple has sought a 'Brahmin-only' appointment. A similar notification was issued in January last year before the minister intervened. Though the recruitment process was stalled, Covid-19 was cited as the reason.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout