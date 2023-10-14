Manorama Online, Chungath make India-Pak match a ‘big show’ for Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 14, 2023 08:45 PM IST
Fans cheer for the Indian cricket team during their match against Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Photo: Manorama Online

Kochi: Cricket lovers of Kochi had a fresh experience on Saturday as Manorama Online and Chungath Jewellery joined hands to gift them a big-screen experience of the game. Hundreds of cricket enthusiasts, cutting across age groups, watched the much-awaited high-profile India-Pakistan match of the ICC Men’s World Cup at a PVR screen in Lulu Mall.

Actor Vinay Forrt and film director and Bigg Boss Malayalam winner Akhil Marar, both known for their passion for cricket, joined the crowds cheering for Team India.

Fans enjoyed every big moment of the big match with loud rounds of applause, whistling and bursting balloons, filling the cinema hall with a real-time ground ambience.
Drum beats at the entrance of the hall added to the cricket frenzy. A quiz was organised during the match interval and the winners were given away exciting prizes.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout