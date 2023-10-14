Manorama Online, Chungath make India-Pak match a ‘big show’ for Kochi

Kochi: Cricket lovers of Kochi had a fresh experience on Saturday as Manorama Online and Chungath Jewellery joined hands to gift them a big-screen experience of the game. Hundreds of cricket enthusiasts, cutting across age groups, watched the much-awaited high-profile India-Pakistan match of the ICC Men’s World Cup at a PVR screen in Lulu Mall.

Actor Vinay Forrt and film director and Bigg Boss Malayalam winner Akhil Marar, both known for their passion for cricket, joined the crowds cheering for Team India.

Fans enjoyed every big moment of the big match with loud rounds of applause, whistling and bursting balloons, filling the cinema hall with a real-time ground ambience.

Drum beats at the entrance of the hall added to the cricket frenzy. A quiz was organised during the match interval and the winners were given away exciting prizes.