Book CPM leaders, party district committee for their role in Karuvannur bank fraud: Anil Akkara

Thrissur: Based on the Directorate of Enforcement's (ED) charge in the provisional attachment order that senior CPM leaders and the party district committee had a significant hand in pulling off the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam, former MLA and KPCC executive member Anil Akkara has urged that a case be filed against all accused.

Talking to the media on Sunday, Akkara said that a complaint regarding this has been submitted to the Director General of Police, Thrissur SP and Irinjalakuda SHO.

“The order issued by the ED on Friday with regard to the Karuvannur bank fraud is serious. Running a parallel administration and appointing an alternate investigation agency is nothing less than imposing party raj. A case under IPC sections for fraud, conspiracy and destroying evidence should be registered against former minister A C Moideen, former MP P K Biju, CPM district secretary M M Varghese, district committee members C K Chandran and P K Shajan along with the accused who are currently under arrest by the ED,” demanded Akkara.

“It is strange that P K Biju, P K Shajan and M M Varghese, who were people’s representatives, covered up the scam that was unearthed in the party's investigation. It is a criminal offence that they chose to not inform the legal system despite being aware of the findings. Also, with the ex-chairman of KSFE himself disclosing about the fraud in public sector chit fund and loan company, an FIR should be registered,” said Akkara.

On Friday, the ED in a provisional attachment order brought out against loan defaulters, accused and suspects in the case, claimed that illegal loans were sanctioned on the directive of high-profile CPM leaders.

The ED order stated: “During the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it was found that other than the board of directors of Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank, the policy matters and sanctioning of loans were controlled by the political sub-committee and parliamentary committee of CPM, which also maintained separate minutes for the sanction of loans. This has been stated by Biju M K, then manager of Karuvannur bank on August 30, and Sunil Kumar, secretary of the bank, on September 1 during the statement recorded under section 50 of the PMLA, 2002.”