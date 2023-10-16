Couple killed after getting stuck between two buses in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A man and his wife were killed in a multi-vehicle pile-up at Vengeri near Malaparamba here on Monday. Kakkodi native Shaiju and his wife Jeema died at the spot when they were crushed between two private buses, police said.



Shaiju was an education department staffer, sources said.

The accident took place when the bus travelling ahead of Shaiju's two-wheeler applied the brake suddenly, causing the motorbike to rear end the first vehicle. Another behind them then crashed into them, killing the couple on the spot.

Around six people, including the passengers in one of the buses, and another two-wheel rider were injured in the mishap.

Shaiju's two-wheeler was completely damaged in the accident, police said. The other bike rider, who also got stuck between the buses, suffered severe injuries, they said.

A Motor Vehicle Department official told Manorama News that the negligence of the driver in the second bus led to the accident. The official said the under-construction bypass road is an accident-prone area as it is too narrow for heavy traffic.