NDA to lay siege to Secretariat on Oct 30 demanding CM's resignation, plans 2,000 rallies

Kochi: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala has decided to lay siege to the Secretariat on October 30 to protest the alleged rampant corruption and administrative paralysis of the LDF government. The front decided to stage massive protests demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a meeting held here on Monday.

The NDA also decided to organise 2,000 campaign rallies at the local level from November 10 to 30 highlighting the developmental achievements of the Narendra Modi-led central government and flagging the state government's incompetency.

"The Kerala march by the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues is a farce. The state has become a den of corruption. The chief minister should resign since it has become clear that he is behind all instances of corruption in the state," BJP state president and NDA state chairman K Surendran said at a post-meet press briefing.

The alliance will also be taking out a pan-Kerala foot march against the government's anti-people policies from December end through January.

The front will organise a state-level workshop at Cherthala in Alappuzha on November 6. State and district leaders of all parties in the front will attend the workshop.

The new steering committee of the NDA was constituted at the meeting. K Surendran has been appointed the chairman and Thushar Vellappally the convenor. P K Krishnadas, K Padmakumar, C K Janu, Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan, Kuruvila Mathews, and V V Rajendran are vice chairpersons. P H Ramchandran and Niyas Vaidyarakam are the joint convenors.