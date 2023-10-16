Solar sexual assault case: Complainant's letter not fake, says Ganesh Kumar

Kochi: Pathanapuram MLA KB Ganesh Kumar on Monday claimed the letter of the complainant in the solar sexual assault case is not fake. He informed the Kerala High Court that the letter was written, signed and produced in court by the complainant.

The HC was considering Kumar's petition to quash the proceedings initiated against him by the Kottarakkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court for conspiring in the solar sexual assault case. The High Court allowed the proceedings of the Kottarakkara court to continue. However, Kumar need not present himself to the court for the next 10 days. The court has adjourned its hearing for judgment.

Kottarakkara First Class Judicial Magistrate Court had issued a summons directing MLA K B Ganesh Kumar to appear for a hearing in a petition related to the alleged conspiracy against the late Congress leader Oommen Chandy in the solar sexual assault case. He has been asked to appear before the court on October 18. The court also served a summons to the complainant in the sexual assault case.

Congress' lawyer Adv Sudheer Jacob had moved a private complaint alleging conspiracy to frame Oommen Chandy in the sexual assault case. The petition was filed before the Kottarakkara court in 2017. Following this, the court summoned Ganesh Kumar and the woman after observing the allegations. According to reports, the court has recorded statements of 14 people including Oommen Chandy over the petition.