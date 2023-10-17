Save Cooperative Sector: In Kannur, CPM finds unlikely comrades in two UDF constituents

Kannur: In the middle of the boiling Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam, two constituents of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have joined hands with their political opponent, CPM, to 'save the Cooperative sector' in Kannur.

The CPM has found unlikely comrades in UDF constituents, IUML (Indian Union Muslim League) and CMP (Communist Marxist Party), with whom they will launch the 'Sahakarana Samrakshana Sadas', a public meeting organised by Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Socities Association against the Central government's alleged move to tarnish Kerala's cooperative sector.

Kerala's Minister for Cooperation, VN Vasavan will inaugurate the meeting at the stadium corner in Kannur at 5 pm Tuesday. Kadannappally Ramachandran MLA will preside over the function.

Alongside CPM district secretary MV Jayarajan and CPI's A Pradeesh, IUML district president Abdul Kareem Cheleri and CA Ajeer of CMP will attend the meeting.

CPM event?

Even though it is not a party programme, the CPM district leadership has used the opportunity to reiterate its opposition to the Centre's move against the cooperative sector. The CPM has been accusing the Centre since the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe into the Karuvannur scam.

IUML national general secretary PK Kunhalikkutty's view that the ED invetsigation would weaken the cooperative sector has not been endorsed by the Congress leadership.

“It is unacceptable that the entire cooperative sector is affected by the invetsigation of the Central agency... my party decided to participate in the event to save the sector,” Kunhalikutty made his stand clear.

Meanwhile, though KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) member Munderi Gangadharan was invited for the event, he withdrew quite late after the party leadership intervened. “My party leadership instructed me to not attend the event because of chances of misinterpretation of my presence. We don't want to fall into CPM's trap,” Gangadharan said.