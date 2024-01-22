IUML's Muslih Madathil new Kannur Mayor

Kannur: IUML's Muslih Madathil was elected the new mayor of Kannur Corporation on Monday. He defeated CPM's N Sukanya by bagging 36 votes. Muslih contested from Neerchaal ward and is the first male mayor of IUML in the corporation.

The election, in the presence of District Collector Arun K Vijayan, was held after the resignation of Congress's T O Mohanan. As per the agreement with UDF, IUML will get mayorship for the remaining two years, while Congress will hold the position for the initial three years.

With a total of 35 members (21 for Congress and 14 for IUML), the UDF holds a majority in the 55-member corporation. BJP's counsellor V K Shaiju, who won from the Palikkunu division, stayed away from voting.