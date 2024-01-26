Ex-Kannur mayor sends legal notice to standing committee chairman for bribery allegation

Kannur: Congress leader and former Kannur Mayor TO Mohanan has sent a legal notice to expelled Congress leader and standing committee chairman PK Ragesh for levelling corruption charges against him.



In the notice served through Adv VP Sajeendran, Mohanan has demanded Ragesh to tender a public apology for levelling baseless allegations against him in connection with the implementation of schemes at the corporation during his tenure. "It is part of a deliberate attempt to tarnish my image among public. Hence, the Ragesh should tender apology by calling a press conference within five days. If the demand is not met, a defamatory suit will be filed against the standing committee chairman," Mohanan said in the legal notice.

At a press conference held at Kannur press club on December 30, Development Standing Committee chairman P K Ragesh had said that the former mayor accepted bribe from Adani group to accord permission to lay pipeline for a gas line project in corporation limit. He also raised corruption charges against Mohanan in connection with construction of a sewage treatment plant at Padannapalan and the renovation of Payyambalam public crematorium.

PK Ragesh told Onmanorama that he has not received the legal notice yet. "I stand firm on my allegations. I do not intend to back off or tender any apology. If I get any legal notice in connection with my statements, I will face it legally by producing required proof,” said Ragesh.

Mohanan said that P K Ragesh was trying to tarnish his reputation. "All development activities were carried out by following government norms and conditions. I haven't received any bribe from anyone,” he added.