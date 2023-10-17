Bus driver, owner arrested over death of Kozhikode couple in road accident

Kozhikode: Police have recorded two arrests over the road accident which claimed two lives and left several injured on Monday at Vengeri near Malaparamba here. Private bus driver Akhil Kumar from Karanthoor and bus owner Arun have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.



The accident took place near Vengeri bypass on Monday morning. Kakkodi native Shaiju (43) and his wife Jeema (36) were killed after their bike got sandwiched between two buses. Another bike was also trapped between the buses, injuring the rider who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

The couple met with the accident when the bus travelling ahead of their two-wheeler applied the brake suddenly, causing the motorbike to rear end the first vehicle. Another behind them then crashed into them, killing the couple on the spot.

Motor Vehicle Department has said that action has been taken to suspend the driving license of Akhil Kumar, driver of the bus that rammed into the bike. A Motor Vehicle Department official told Manorama News that the negligence of this driver led to the accident. The official said the under-construction bypass road is an accident-prone area as it is too narrow for heavy traffic.