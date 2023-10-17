Kerala to witness heavy rain today, yellow alert in 4 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Rains continued to lash Kerala on Tuesday, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert in four districts of the state.

The IMD issued a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Malappuram which means that there could be heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm in these districts.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 Kmph is expected at isolated places till Friday.

Water-borne diseases

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Veena George advised extreme caution against spread of infectious diseases in areas flooded due to the rains. Following a review meeting held here during the day, the minister said that as the water recedes from the flooded and waterlogged areas, there is a chance of spread of infectious diseases, such as leptospirosis -- which is caused by contact with water or soil contaminated with the urine of animals such as rats. The minister, according to a statement issued by her office, said the health department is already on the alert for cases of dengue and leptospirosis. Although the number of cases of fever are low, it is important to be careful during the rains, she said and advised against self medicating. She directed that surveillance in the districts be strengthened and awareness activities be intensified, apart from ensuring availability of medicines, the statement said.