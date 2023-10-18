Classes to begin at Wayanad med college from next academic year: Health min

Wayanad: Kerala Health Minister Veena George has ordered the health department to ensure the facilities are in place at the Wayanad Medical College so that MBBS classes can begin from the next academic year itself.

According to an order issued on Wednesday by the office of the Health Minister to the department ahead of her visit to the district on Thursday, she has asked the department to correct all anomalies pointed out by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in a time-bound manner.

The minister also addressed a high-level meeting of officials on the progress of the preparations for launching the classes at the Wayanad Medical College, held at Thiruvananthapuram today, the district administration said in a communiqué here.

She told the meeting that her department had ratified the 'essentiality certificate' to admit 100 MBBS students to the first batch.

The certificate ensures that the basic infrastructure is provided based on the National Medical Commission's guidelines.

The minister also ordered the health department to complete all the preparations for beginning the first-year MBBS classes in the 2024 academic year and also ensure the clearance of the National Medical Commission for the same.

As the 65 acres of land identified by the state government for the Wayanad Medical College project at ‘Boys’ Town’ is caught in legal wrangles, the government has to ensure alternative facilities for beginning the first batch.

For the time being, the new six-storey building at the District Hospital, Mananthavadi, would be utilised by providing all adequate arrangements necessary to start S classes.

Minister’s visit to Wayanad

Veena George will visit the Sulthan Bathery Taluk Hospital and General Hospital, Kainatty, Kalpetta, on Thursday morning. She would also visit the Taluk Hospital, Vythiri, and would participate in the review meeting regarding the progress of various health department projects underway in the district.