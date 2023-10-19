South India will shape country’s future in 2024, says DK Shivakumar

Kochi: South India is going to shape the future of the country in 2024, Congress leader and Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar said here on Thursday.

He was delivering the valedictory address at the Manorama News Conclave 2023 which deliberated on the topic ‘India: The Future Story’.

The leader, known to be the main architect of the Congress’ victory in the assembly polls, did not discuss much politics in his address. He, however, said that it is time to protect the Constitution.

Shivakumar was careful not to fuel any controversies. Answering a question by Johny Lukose, news director, Manorama News, on the controversy over DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin’s remark on Sanatana Dharma, he said faith is a personal matter and the Congress believes in protecting every section of society.

“Congress’ history is the country’s history. Congress believes that every section should be protected. As far as our country is concerned, we believe in the Constitution which protects all religions,” he said.

He said the BJP doesn’t believe in protecting the minorities. All minority sections, including Muslims and Christians, are happy now in Karnataka, he said.

Asked about the Congress’ victory in Karnataka state polls, he said, “The BJP leaders of Karnataka had lost their faces due to maladministration and corruption. And the Congress could convince the people that the party will bring a change in the state.”

He exuded confidence that the BJP’s situation is not going to improve in his state in the Lok Sabha elections due next year.

Shivakumar was all praise for Kerala. He thanked the Congress supporters from Kerala for backing the party in the election campaign.