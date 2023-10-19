No chance for BJP in 2024: Shashi Tharoor

Kochi: There is no chance for the BJP to hit the magic number of 272 in the next Lok Sabha election, said Congress's Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor at the Manorama News Conclave 2023 here on Thursday.

Speaking on ‘Why 2024 Matters', the three-time MP from Kerala's capital stated that if Congress works well among people for the next six months and forms a solid manifesto, they can make it hard for the BJP. “I believe that in 2024, a change of government can happen,” he said.

When asked why he feels so, Tharoor said there is a strong anti-incumbency sentiment across the country, especially in the Hindi belt.

“The common man’s life is affected in myriad ways. Unemployment has become a major issue. In 2014, if we voted for a PM who said he would create 2 crore jobs every year and not fulfil it, after 10 years will we vote for the same person,” asked Tharoor.

He said an average Indian family spends 70 per cent of its income on food. “In such a case, if the cost of onion increases, it is a big deal for us and people can question the government.”

According to Tharoor, inequality is also a growing issue in the society. “Many among us lost jobs during the COVID time and struggled for food as well. When they read that one or two billionaires embraced around 2000% growth in the same period, what do you think they will feel?”

About the changes the country has to go through in the coming years, he observed, “I have always said that the magic of the market won’t appeal to those who can’t enter the marketplace. If Adani or Ambani enters this room, all of our per capita income will statistically increase. But it will remain the same if they leave. So, we want to be a government that fulfils promises, improves education and makes the most of our infrastructure as well.”

Tharoor, who contested against Mallikarjun Kharge in the Congress presidential election, also said Congress is the party with maximum democracy at the moment. Asked what changes Congress has to embrace to perform better, he said, “I don’t think we need a change. But, a certain excitement that we lacked for a while as a party is back now and it showed in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and even our election results in Karnataka.” It should improve with the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, in which he feels Congress has a chance of victory in at least three.

He evaded the question of what would he do if got a chance to lead the Congress. “The country already has a leader who says I, Me Myself. That’s enough. I would like to say ‘We’ instead. It’s the time for it.”

Tharoor also took a few questions from the audience on the support for the film fraternity, educational qualifications of elected representatives, allegations against the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and its vision for the country.

Taking the last question on his thoughts on the increasing drug usage among youngsters in the country, Tharoor said, “The number of drug cases and arrests have tripled in the past few years. It’s a serious menace. The people who turn to drugs are often those in despair or fear that they don’t have enough opportunities. We should be able to help youngsters to develop a sense of hope. We must also give drug addicts a chance to come out through government-supported programmes.”