Jeep-autorickshaw collision claims three lives in Kottayam

Kottayam: Three youngsters were killed after the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a jeep at Ponkunnam here on Wednesday night. While Thidanadu native Anand (24), Pallikkathode natives Vishnu and Shyamlal died at the spot, Pallikkathode native Abhijith (23) and Abhi (18) from Areeparambu sustained severe injuries in the accident.

The duo is currently undergoing treatment at Kottayam Government Medical College.

The youngsters, all working in private buses, were returning home when the accident happened. The autorickshaw was completely damaged in the mishap.

Minutes after the accident, a bike rider was injured in a car-bike collision at Ponkunnam's Manchakuzhy. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pala, sources said.