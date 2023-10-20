CAG report confirms over Rs 10cr loss in Kerala's medical purchases during Covid period

The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has said that crores of rupees were lost due to irregular purchases made by the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) during the COVID period.

The report says that Rs 10.23 crore was spent in excess by purchasing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits at up to 300% over the rates fixed by the government and that Rs 1.02 crore is yet to be recovered from a company that is unrecognised for providing such service and which supplied hand gloves at an inflated rate.

The findings of the CAG fully confirm the dubious transactions during the COVID period that Manorama exposed. The CAG had sought clarifications from the KMSCL in the draft report, and the draft of the final report was sent to the Principal Secretary to the Health Department with the remark that the explanation tendered by the agency was not satisfactory. The CAG had also said that if the authorities had any more explanations, they could be submitted before August 29.

APM Mohammed Hanish, the Principal Secretary to the Health Department, has said that detailed responses to the questions that had been raised during the CAG’s scrutiny of different issues related to the Health Department and the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited were being prepared.

The chief findings of the CAG