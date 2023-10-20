'Deve Gowda's revelations indicator of BJP-CPM nexus'; Congress opens fire at govt

The Congress party in Kerala has launched a scathing attack on the CPM following JDS supremo Deve Gowda's revelations on the JDS-BJP alliance in Karnataka.

The former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) national president stated on Thursday that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had given full concurrence to JDS to move forward in Karnataka with the BJP to save the party.

Kerala's Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan told the media that Gowda's statement was a clear indication of the unholy nexus between CPM and BJP. "CPM's Kerala unit was against the party joining the INDIA front," Satheesan said.

The fact that JDS leader Krishnankutty is still continuing in the Left cabinet shows that the BJP-Pinarayi links are out in the open, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said.

"When I said that the second Pinarayi Vijayan government is BJP's child, the CM mocked me. The diplomatic gold smuggling case and SNC Lavalin case investigations were overturned by this very nexus," he added.

Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM merely joined hands with the BJP to execute the latter's vision of 'Congress-mukta Bharat', he said.

H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said that all the state units of the party including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra had given their consent to align with the BJP.

"In Kerala we are part of the government and our MLA is a minister there. These units understood the situation that made us to go with the BJP and supported our move. Our minister in the Left party's government (K Krishnankutty) in Kerala has given consent to us," Gowda said.

Deve Gowda was talking to the media after ousting his close aid and Karnataka unit president CM Ibrahim who opposed the alliance with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.