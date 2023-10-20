Masked robbers hit Pariyaram again, Kannur SP sets up special squad to probe

Kannur: A four-member masked gang tied up an elderly woman and stole nine sovereigns of gold from her house at Pariyaram in Kannur. A few weeks ago, 25 sovereigns of gold was stolen from another house in the same region.

The robbery occurred at the house of Dr. Shakir at Ammanpara near Pariyaram. The 63-year-old woman, who was tied up by the robbers, is the aunt of Dr Shakir's wife.

According to the police, the woman was alone on the ground floor where the burglars entered by breaking a rear window. Two other members of the house, who were upstairs, had found the woman tied up Friday morning.

Dr Shakir and his wife had left for Thiruvananthapuram around 11 pm and the burglary took place after that, said the police. The burglars had checked two rooms and got away with the ornaments.

Kannur Rural SP M Hemalatha, who visited the house, has set up a special squad for investing the case. The team suspects the involvement of a gang from the nearby districts of Kozhikode and Kasaragod or even from the neighbouring state of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, residents of the region protested against alleged police inaction in preventing robberies in the region.