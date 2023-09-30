Malayalam
25 sovereign gold, valuables stolen from NRI's house at Pariyaram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 30, 2023 09:11 PM IST Updated: September 30, 2023 09:30 PM IST
Representational image
Representational image: Shutterstock
Topic | Kannur

An NRI's house was burgled of gold ornaments weighing 25.5 sovereign and other valuables at Chithappilepoyil near Pariyaram in Kannur Friday night.

According to the police, the burglary at the house of Abdulla of Najiya Manzil, Palungu Bazar possibly occured between 8 pm and 12.30 am when the family was at the nearest mosque observing Milad-e-Sherif. The incident came to light when the family reached home past midnight.

Besides gold ornaments, Rs 18,000 in cash, few foreign currencies and documents were reported stolen from the house, the police said.

“The valuables were kept in an almirah inside a bedroom on the ground floor. A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the family,” the police said.

From CCTV footage, a gang of masked burglars was seen breaking the grill of a window using a gas cutter. After entering the bedroom, the burglars broke the almirah to take the valuables.

