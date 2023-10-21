2024 General Election: Officials begin district visits in Kerala with Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Electoral officers have started their preparations in Kerala for the 2024 General Elections. Their first stop was Kozhikode district on Friday.

A team comprising Joint Chief Electoral Officer T Aneesh and Additional Electoral Officers C Sharmila and P Krishnadasan visited the Kozhikode district collectorate and held meetings to discuss the arrangements for the Parliament elections.

Electoral officials attend a meeting at the Kozhikode collectorate on Friday. Photo: PRD

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh presented an electoral plan based on the 2019 parliamentary elections.

The meeting discussed subjects such as electronic voting machines, training for electoral officials, critically vulnerable polling booths, number of returning officers, election expenditure and absentee voters.

The team will next visit Malappuram on October 21 followed by Alappuzha (October 31), Kollam (November 1), Kasaragod (Nov 21), Kannur (Nov 22), Wayanad (Nov 23) and so on. Their visit will culminate at Thiruvananthapuram on December 4.

Additional District Magistrate C Mohammed Rafeeque, Deputy Collector (Elections), Senior Finance Officer and Deputy Tahasildar attended the meeting. The general election in India is scheduled between April and May 2024.