Man found murdered at Koottayi in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 21, 2023 05:21 PM IST
Cops also found an abandoned car near the murder site. Photo: Special arrangement

Malappuram: A man was found murdered at Koottayi near Tirur in Malappuram district on Saturday. Police said the victim is Kombantharayil Swalih (30), a Purathoor native. Two injured persons, suspected to be involved in the incident, were admitted to a hospital, sources said.

The body was found on a private property at Kattilappali, Koottayi, on Saturday morning. Police said deep wounds were found on his legs. Local residents told the police that clashes between rival drug gangs were common in the region.

Cops also found an abandoned car from a nearby place. The windshield of the vehicle was broken and there were blood stains on the seat.
Tirur police have started an inquiry into the case.

