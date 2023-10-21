CM's daughter Veena Vijayan's firm has paid taxes, Finance Minister tells Kuzhalnadan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has clarified that Exalogic, the company run by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan, has paid all the taxes as per law in its dealings with the black sand mining company CMRL.

The state finance minister's office gave the clarification to Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan. However, the reply does not specify the amount of tax paid or the payment date. Hence, Muvattupuzha MLA has demanded the release of Exalogic's tax records.

Soon after alleging that Exalogic had not paid GST, Kuzhalnathan sent a letter on August 19 to Finance Minister K N Balagopal. Saturday's reply was to this letter.

The finance minister had handed over Kuzhalnadan's letter to the tax department for investigation. The GST Commissioner gave a report that the tax had been paid.

The report was prepared by collecting information by contacting the Karnataka GST department. Even before the allegation of non-payment of GST on the transaction worth Rs 1.72 crore was made, sources in the finance department on Saturday morning that tax had been paid.

But the basic question of what service did Exalogic provide to CMRL remains unanswered.