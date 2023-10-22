Kuzhalnadan must apologise to CM's daughter: AK Balan

Palakkad: CPM leader and former minister A K Balan demanded an apology from Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan over his allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan daughter T Veena a day after the Department of State Goods and Services Tax informed the latter that Veena had paid required Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) for her business transactions with CMRL, a Kochi-based private minerals company.



Addressing the media here on Sunday, the CPM leader said that the Congress MLA must be ready to apologise to Veena and CM's family at least once if he is planning to continue his political career. He noted that Veena's firm Exalogic had paid GST for the services from CMRL and the finance department had given an explanation to Kuzhalnadan.

Responding to Balan's demand, Kuzhalnadan reiterated that he would apologise if his allegations were proven wrong. But he added that Balan must be ready to listen to his explanation before demanding an apology. The Congress leader added that he would not flee from the allegations against Veena and declared that let the public decide the verdict.With this, it is confirmed that the political row over the allegations against the Chief Minister's daughter will continue in the state.

In a letter, the state tax department informed the Congress legislator that during the verification, it was found that Veena's company had remitted the IGST for the amount that she received from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. However, the brief letter didn't mention any other details, including the amount she had paid as tax. Sources here said the GST Commissioner has already submitted a report in this regard to Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

T Veena. Photo: Manorama

A controversy erupted in Kerala a few months ago over some financial transactions between the Kochi-based private minerals company and Veena and her IT firm. Evidence also cropped up that showed the company had dealings with top leaders of both the ruling CPI(M) as well as the opposition Congress-led UDF. The issue came to the fore after a Malayalam daily reported that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to the CM's daughter between 2017 and 2020.

The news report, citing a ruling of an Interim Board for Settlement, said the Kochi-based company previously had an agreement with Veena's IT firm for consultancy and software support services.

Despite the fact that no service was rendered by her firm, the amount was paid on a monthly basis "due to her relationship with a prominent person", the report said, citing the deposition of the minerals company authorities before the Income Tax Department.

However, Pinarayi Vijayan rubbished the charges and said the allegations were made to tarnish his image and defame him.

(With PTI inputs)