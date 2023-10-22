Two die in separate accidents in Kannur

Kannur: Two persons died in separate accidents in Kannur on Sunday. In the first incident, a 45-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a train at Arppamthod near Valapattanam. The deceased is Sreena P P of Moorkkott House, Chalad.

According to police, the woman, who walking along the railway track with her 12-year-old daughter Nakshathra in the evening, is suspected to have fallen on the track. The cops, however, have not reached a conclusion in this regard. Nakshathra suffered injuries and was shifted to the hospital. Her condition is stable, said police.

Valapattanam police registered a case in the incident and the body was shifted to the Kannur Government District Hospital mortuary.

In the second incident, a 35-year-old man died after a speeding lorry rammed his bike in a head-on collision at the Makkuttam Ghat Road in the morning. The deceased is Sunaif of Uliyil, near Iritty. Though people in the area rushed Sunaif to the nearest hospital, he could not be saved.