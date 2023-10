Malappuram: A nine-year-old boy drowned in the sea at Ponnani here on Monday. The deceased was identified as Mehran, son of Thavayikkantakath Mujeeb.

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon when Mehran and a group of friends went to play on the seashore near the Mulla Road Park.

According to reports, Mehran drowned in front of his friend. Local fishermen managed to drag Mehran on to the shore. However, he was declared dead at the Taluk Hospital in Ponnani.