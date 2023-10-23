Monthly payment Veena Vijayan received is primary issue, not GST paid: Mathew Kuzhalnadan

Kochi: In no mood to apologise for his allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena in the monthly payment controversy, Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Monday said the finance minister's response was just a 'capsule' from the party to safeguard the CM.

Talking to reporters at a press conference here, Kuzhalnadan reiterated that the primary issue is the monthly payment scam.

He raised more questions regarding the response given by the finance minister's office that Veena's company Exalogic had paid the required Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) for the business transactions with CMRL, a Kochi-based private minerals company.

The MLA said he was yet to receive the letter from the finance minister's office stating Veena Vijayan has paid the required GST. "The media got a copy of the letter. But my office is yet to receive it. That aside, nowhere in the letter does it mention that the tax amount was paid for the Rs 1.72 crore the company received as service charges," added Kuzhalnadan.

He distributed a document which stated Veena Vijayan registered for GST on January 17, 2018. However, she has been receiving a monthly remuneration of Rs 5 lakh since January 1, 2017, in an agreement between Exalogic and CMRL.

"Till she registered for GST, Veena received Rs 60 lakh in her account. This was clarified by the I-T Interim Settlement Board as well. Then how did she pay tax for the amount that was received before GST came into being?" said Kuzhalnadan.

He further said unless Veena Vijayan had a special provision in this country that let her pay tax, it would be impossible to pay GST for that Rs 60 lakh.

"The so-called clarification provided by the CPM is nothing but a sham to divert attention from the corrupt practices of the CM and his daughter, who are robbing the state clean," alleged Kuzhalnadan.

The MLA also expressed his disappointment in the media for hastily reaching a conclusion that he faltered in his allegations and that he should apologise to Pinarayi Vijayan and Veena.

Yesterday, CPM leader and former minister A K Balan said Kuzhalnadan must apologise to the CM's family if he was planning to continue with his political career. CPM MP A A Rahim said the MLA was suffering from 'attention seeking syndrome' and that the KPCC should get him good treatment.