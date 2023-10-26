HC gives green light to KSRTC tour packages

Kochi: The Kerala High Court here on Thursday rejected a plea submitted by private contract carriage operators against the tour package services of Kerala Road Transport Corporation. Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh asserted that KSRTC holds all legal rights to operate tour package services and observed that private tour operators are not affected by these services.



At present, KSRTC is allowed to operate tour packages to selected places and private tour operators are restricted from operating services to these places. Private contract carriage operators have approached the High Cout against this rule alleging that KSRTC is conducting tour packages illegally and claimed. The plea also cited that KSRTC violated the Motor Vehicle Act for this special service.

However, the government has strongly defended KSRTC and asserted that there is nothing illegal in its tour packages. The government lawyer also informed the court that no permit will be given to private tour operators in places where KSRTC is operating tour package services. After observing the arguments of both parties, the judge rejected the plea and granted permission to KSRTC to resume its special tour package services.

KSRTC's special services to Gavi and Malakkappara have wooed many travellers including foreigners. The state public transport company is also planning to launch new tour packages during the Christmas holidays. Hence, the High Court's order will be a big relief for KSRTC.