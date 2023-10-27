Six more seek treatment for food poisoning in Kochi after consuming shawarma

Kochi: Six more Kochi residents sought treatment at various hospitals for suspected food poisoning after consuming shawarma at a hotel in Mavelipuram. Rahul D Nair (24), a native of Chembilavu in Pala, died of suspected food poisoning after consuming shawarma at the hotel on Wednesday.

Aishna Ajith (34), Atharv Ajith (8), Ashmi Ajith (3), Shyamjith (30), Anjali (26), and Sarath (26), all natives of Kakkanad, sought treatment at various hospitals on different days, the Thrikkakkara Municipality Medical Officer said in a report submitted to the District Medical Officer. The Sunrise Hospital authorities also reported that two more people visited the hospital with similar symptoms after Rahul was admitted.

Rahul fell unconscious on October 18 after consuming shawarma (Arabian meat-filled roll) he ordered online from Le Hyatt Hotel in Mavelipuram. After seeking treatment on October 19, Rahul returned to his residence. However, he was admitted to the hospital again on October 22 after he complained of weakness. He succumbed to the illness in October 25.

Accirding to sources, the presence of Salmonella bacteria associated with food poisoning was confirmed in Rahul's blood after a detailed test at Amrita Hospital. However, the police said food poisoning can be confirmed with the chemical test report of internal organs. A case has been registered against the owner of Le Hyatt Hotel in Mavelipuram on the complaint of Rahul's brother, Karthik.

Rahul's funeral was held at the premises of his house on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Thrikkakara Municipal Corporation closed down the restaurant on the instruction of the health department and police registered a case against its owner.

11 suffer from food poisoning in TVM

Eleven people who consumed chicken burgers and sandwiches cooked at a bakery in Thiruvananthapuram's Amboori have complained of difficulties due to suspected food poisoning. Among those who sought treatment were the bakery owner and his wife. Food safety authorities have closed the bakery. All of them ate burgers and sandwiches on Monday.

All the victims suffered from vomiting, diarrhea and fever. A health worker at the Amboori Family Health Centre visited private hospitals and collected information and confirmed that it was a case of food poisoning. The patients are not in critical condidtion.