Woman killed after car knocks her down at zebra crossing in Kollam

Puthoor: A young woman who got off a bus at the wrong stop by mistake died after a speeding car hit her as she was crossing the road along the zebra lines.

Ansu Tresa Antony (25), from Chappathu, Idukki was the one who met with the tragedy. The police have registered a case against Jayakumar from Chenneerkara, Pathanamthitta, on the charge of overspeeding and rash driving. The police have seized the car.

The accident took place near the Library Junction on MC Road at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Ansu, who had completed her MBA from the Central University of Kerala in Kasaragod, had arrived by bus to attend an interview for a job at a college in Karuvelil. By mistake, she had got down at Kulakkada instead of Puthoor Mukku to reach Puthoor.

After enquiring with an autorickshaw driver about the route, Ansu was crossing over to the other side of the road along the zebra lines to catch a bus when she was knocked down by the speeding car. This car had overtaken another car and swerved to the right side of the road in the process. Although she was rushed to a private hospital in Kottarakkara, she died in the night. The funeral will be conducted later.