Kayamkulam faith healer held for allegedly raping woman in the pretext of treating anger issues

Alappuzha: A 49-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in the guise of offering her treatment for anger issues.

The accused is Salim Musaliyar of Darul Fathima Pereth House near the Mannadi Muslim Jamaath near Kayamkulam in the Alappuzha district.

According to a complaint filed by the woman, Musaliyar, who claims to be a faith healer, raped her at the treatment room in his house.

A relative of the woman had taken her to the accused for treatment. The Kayamkulam Police produced the accused before a magistrate. He has been remanded.