Wayanad: The Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavady here has come under fire after a youth had lost one of his testicles due to the alleged medical negligence in the hernia surgery. Wayanad District Medical Officer Dr P Dineesh in his report to the director of health services cited that fault on the part of the surgeon led to the removal of the youth's testicle, sources said. However, the DMO told Onmanorama that he had done his part well and it was up to the DHS to comment on the issue. He also refused to reveal the content of the report.



On directions from the DHS (Director, Health Services), DMO had constituted an expert panel to inquire into the allegations for preparing the report. The DHS intervened in the issue after the youth moved a complaint to the Chief Minister, Health Minister, District Police Chief and District Medical Officer. Gireesh, a native of Thonichal had undergone a surgery for hernia at the Govt. Medical College Hospital on September 13. In his complaint, he claimed that one of his testicles got removed due to a medical error during the surgery.

In the complaint, Gireesh, a senior clerk at Family Health Centre, Edavaka, had alleged that the surgeon failed to inform him about the mistake that occurred on his part which had resulted in the removal of one of his testicles. Though the testicle was severely injured during the surgery, the doctor neither informed the matter to the patient nor prescribed any further treatment. Gireesh was discharged from the hospital three days after the surgery.

The damage to the testicle came to light only on the seventh day when the youth approached the hospital after experiencing extreme pain. Instead of the doctor who performed the surgery, Gireesh consulted another doctor who was on duty at the Out Patient (OP) section. This doctor had raised some doubts about the health condition of the youth and suggested a scan to diagnose the problem. Another doctor who had a detailed perusal of the scanning report had informed Gireesh that one of his testicles was seriously injured.

Later, Gireesh was taken to a private medical college in the district where the experts confirmed that one of the testicles was seriously damaged and turned defunct. Following this, Gireesh had undergone another surgery at a private medical college for the removal of his defunct testicle.

Various political parties and employees' trade unions were on a war path demanding action against the surgeon. Health Minister Veena George who had visited the district recently also assured the relatives of the victim that proper action would be initiated against the surgeon after examining the inquiry report of the DMO.