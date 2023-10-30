Hamas leader's virtual address in Malappuram: Police begins inquiry

Malappuram: The police have started an inquiry into the circumstances that led to a top Hamas leader addressing a pro-Palestine rally organized in Malappuram.

Former Hamas chief Khaled Mashal on Friday virtually participated in the gathering organised by Malappuram district committee of Solidarity Youth Movement, the youth wing of the Islamic Organization, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.

As the rally with Khaled's presence triggered a controversy, the BJP demanded legal action against the organisers.

The Solidarity Youth Movement has set, ‘Uproot Bulldozer Hindutva and Apartheid Zionism’, as its slogan for the statewide campaign. The campaign also attacked the ideological link between the Hindutva and Zionism.

“The police have been looking into the matter. We have been exploring the legal issues surrounding such a gathering,” Malappuram DySP P Abdul Basheer said.

Khaled Mashal, during his speech, urged the Muslim community to unite when the enemies of Islam unite against them. He defined the latest fight in Palestine as the effort to defend the Zionist act of terror to destroy Masjid Al Aqsa.

The Solidarity has also defined the Hamas fight against Israel as defence in a statement issued following the controversy.

“A speech by the leader of an organisation which has a major political mandate in West Bank and Gaza is nothing abnormal. We have taken legal opinion on the matter. There are no issues as the central government has not banned Hamas in India. Khaled delivered his speech from Qatar and India has a diplomatic relationship with that country. This controversy was created by those who are focussed on slapping terrorist badges on pro-Palestine supporters here,” C T Suhaib, State President of Solidarity Youth Movement said.

He added that the organisation has not been approached by police yet in connection with the event. We will continue with our plan to organise such events in different parts of the state, he added.