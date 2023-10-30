Kalamassery blasts: Pathanamthitta man arrested for hate speech on social media

Pathanamthitta: Less than 24 hours after Kerala Police issued a warning that individuals circulating fake news or engaging in propaganda with regard to the Kalamassery blasts via social media would face strict action, a man from Kozhenchery in Pathanamthitta was arrested for hate speech from Kochi.

The accused, Riva Tholoor Philip, was arrested based on a complaint filed by the district leadership of SDPI to the District Police Chief. Riva's post on Facebook claimed that SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) was behind the blasts in Kalamassery.

However, after police registered a case, he posted an explanation on Facebook saying his post was the result of a sudden emotional outburst and that he deleted it when he found out Dominic Martin was behind the explosion. Riva's note further says he had no intention to fan communal hatred and apologised to everyone who took offence.

Meanwhile, the state general secretary of Solidarity Youth Movement, the youth wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, has lodged a complaint with the DGP and the chief minister against various political leaders, journalists and YouTube channels for allegedly spreading hate propaganda in connection with the blast.

Complaints were filed against Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, News 18 Consulting Editor Rahul Sivashankar, BJP leader Sandeep Warrier, Hindu Aikyavedi leader R V Babu and YouTube channels like Marunadan Malayali and Karma News.