Lightning strikes seven MGNREGA workers in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: One person was injured after lightning in Edachery near Nadapuram struck seven MGNREGA workers. The labourer who suffered burns was admitted to Vatakara Government Hospital.

None of the other affected persons suffered serious injuries. They were admitted to Nadapuram Government Hospital.

The incident happened around 4 pm. Teachers of a nearby school were the first to rush to the spot after hearing the cries of the labourers, who had just got back to work post lunch.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in 10 districts in the state, including Kozhikode. The Met department has also forecast rain and thunderstorms for the next five days.