Manorama Online now with a trendy and contemporary look

Manorama Online, the digital arm of Malayala Manorama newspaper that provides news to Malayalis all over the world, is now sporting a new look.

The new design will help Manorama Online offer a comprehensive reading experience.

The 'Latest News' will have daily developments in detail. The 'Big Story' section on top of the website will carry exclusive stories and important news, while the advertisement-free 'Premium' section will carry in-depth stories.

In the 'Trending News' section, artificial intelligence will select stories based on the individual preferences of readers. The photographs of all major news breaks will be displayed on the homepage banner, along with live updates, providing all the relevant information at a glance.

A wide variety of in-depth news is the hallmark of Manorama Online. The new design will have various sections in a cluster format. The 'Cinema' and 'Music' sections in the previous website will now come under the 'Entertainment' section, whereas the 'Lifestyle' cluster will have contents that earlier went under 'Travel, 'Food', 'Auto', 'Literature' and 'Homestyle' sections.

Each cluster has a unique design that gels with the content it provides.

The fresh-look Manorama Online has added new sections such as 'Fact Check' and 'Youth and Kids' with a focus on GenNext. The existing 'Hyperlocal' and 'Business' sections, too, have migrated to the new layout.

Manorama Online is now tapping the immense possibilities of multimedia to provide audio and video content, besides text. Galleries will showcase the day's major developments in photographs, and visual stories that communicate the developments in images, cartoons, and infographics.

The new design allows readers to select a preferred mode for 'Read', 'Light', and 'Dark' to make reading easy for the eyes. Improved loading speed coupled with a trendy design will provide the readers of Manorama Online with a novel experience.