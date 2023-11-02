Kalamassery blasts: Accused shows no psychological illness, phone sent for forensic tests

The investigating team that scrutinised in detail the social media accounts of Dominic Martin, the accused in the Kalamassery blasts case, has sent his cell phone for forensic examination. It will be checked to find out with whom he had communicated over the phone. The backup of his social media interactions and WhatsApp chats of the past few years will also be scrutinised.

The police have not received any evidence that he had received help from anyone else to carry out the explosions. The peculiar character of the accused is making the case knotty. The report submitted after a medical examination stated that Dominic does not suffer from any psychological problems. However, the police are making arrangements to reassess the mental health of the accused with the help of psychiatrists. When Dominic’s custody is obtained from the court again, further interrogations will be tailored to facilitate such processes.

On Wednesday, the investigating team did not submit an application to the court seeking permission to conduct an identification parade in the presence of a magistrate. It is learnt that this process will take one more day. The police will approach the court after preparing a list of the persons required to be included in the parade, including witnesses.

On Wednesday morning, the special investigation team conducted a meeting under the leadership of A. Akbar, the City Police Commissioner, and S. Sasidharan, the City Deputy Commissioner of Police and head of the investigating team.

A. Akbar said that the investigation of the bomb blast case was going ahead by plugging all loopholes. Significant clues had been obtained during the collection of evidence carried out on Wednesday but details about it could not be revealed now, he said.

Three are still in critical condition

Three persons who were injured in the Kalamassery explosions and are undergoing treatment in hospitals, continue to be in critical condition. Two of the victims are at Aster Medcity while one person is at the Ernakulam Medical Centre.

A total of 16 persons are in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of different hospitals. A 14-year-old girl, who was in the ICU at the Ernakulam Government Medical College, was shifted to the ward after her health condition improved.

