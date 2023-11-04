Mystery woman in MVD's surveillance camera image puzzles Kannur family

Payyanur: A Kannur-based family was in for a shock recently when they received a challan for driving without a seat belt. An image on the Motor Vehicle Department's challan showed a mysterious third woman seated in the rear seat of their car in addition to the man and woman in the front. Adding to the mystery, the couple's children who were seated in the backseat were not seen in the photograph at all.

The image was captured by an MVD camera installed near the over bridge in the Payyannur town. The camera clicked the image of the family hailing from Kaithakkad, Cheruvathore at 8.27 pm on October 3. They were on their way to Payyannur.

Authorities suspect that the illusory image was the result of a technical snag that mirrored the reflection of the woman in the front seat or due to the impression of a new picture over the already captured image. However, authorities clarified that only technical experts from the company who installed the camera can give the exact reason for the error.