One tests positive for Zika virus in Kannur; health department sounds alert

Kannur: An employee of a local court functioned at the District Complex in Thalassery here tested positive for Zika virus, a mosquito-borne viral infection on Saturday. The virus was detected in the blood sample of the employee in a test conducted at the laboratory of the National Institute of Virology (NIV)at Alappuzha, informed Kannur DMO MP Jeeja.

“A total of 10 blood samples were sent for the test at the NIV. Out of this, one sample turned positive for the virus,” said the official. Following the confirmation of the Zika virus infection, the health authority began massive cleaning drive at the court premises to eradicate mosquitoes.

"We suspect that Zika virus infection caused health issues among court employees, judicial officers and lawyers. More samples are likely to be positive but, no confirmation has come from NIV yet. However, there is no situation for panic as most patients recover from the illness within a week. Pregnant women are more susceptible," she added.

The incubation period of the virus is three to 14 days and severe disease and deaths are rare, the DMO added.

In the last two days, three local courts functioning in the district court complex at Thalassery stopped operations for two days after nearly 55 persons including Judicial officers, court staff, and lawyers complained of uneasiness, fever, itching and body pain.

Following this, a medical team inspected 55 persons who developed various symptoms. The preliminary medical inspection found it was virus transmission and blood samples of 23 patients were sent to the laboratory of National Institute of Virology at Alappuzha to confirm the infection.

It was after additional sessions judge and Principal Sub judge took medical treatment following the illness on Wednesday, and other staff and layers reported the same issue health issues. Many of them have been suffering from uneasiness for the last 10 days. The Additional Sessions Court 2 and 3, and the Principal Sub court were remined shut on Thursday and Friday.