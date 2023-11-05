Kerala govt to appeal against HC ban on fireworks at places of worship

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has decided to appeal against the Kerala High Court order that banned the fireworks display in places of worship at odd hours. Minister for Devaswom K Radhakrishnan said the government and devaswom boards would take action to file an appeal against the court order.

“The court order banning fireworks at temples is really unfortunate,” said the minister.

In its November 3 order, the Kerala High Court banned fireworks at odd hours in religious places including temples. Justice Amit Rawal directed all district police chiefs to conduct raids at religious places and seize the "illegally stored crackers".

Justice Rawal, in his order, said that the violation of the court order would initiate contempt proceedings.

"I thus direct the Deputy Collector with the assistance of the Commissioner of Police, Cochin and other districts, to conduct raids in all religious places and take into possession of the crackers illegally stored in all religious places and issue instructions that henceforth onwards no crackers shall be burst in religious places at odd times as prima facie there is no commandment in any of the holy book to burst crackers for pleasing the God," the order said.

When the news made headlines, Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms, major participants of the world-famous Thrissur Pooram declared that they would challenge the order. They claimed that fireworks display has been conducted as an integral part and custom of Thrissur Pooram.

Kerala High Court. Photo: Manorama

The high court order came on a petition filed on December 19, 2014, by six people, all natives of Maradu in Ernakulam district. The petitioners wanted the court to ban the fireworks conducted at the Marattil Kottaram Bhagavathy Temple every year as part of the Thalappoli festival there.

The petitioners, who reside near the temple, said their families including children were grossly affected by the adverse consequences of the fireworks. "The fireworks, conducted during February-March every year... cause havoc to the petitioners and other residents in the locality," the petition stated.