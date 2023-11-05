Mystery woman in MVD's camera: Family complains against 'false propaganda' on social media

Kannur: The Kannur family, which was in the news recently when the image on the Motor Vehicle Department's challan showed a mysterious third woman seated in the rear seat of their car, has complained to the police against false propaganda on social media.

They filed a complaint with the Payyannoor DySP against the falsehoods being spread on social media against them.

The image was captured by an MVD camera installed near the overbridge in the Payyannur town. The camera clicked the image of the family hailing from Kaithakkad, Cheruvathore at 8.27 pm on October 3. They were on their way to Payyannur. While a stranger was pictured in the challan, the couple's children who were seated in the rear were not seen in the photograph at all.

Authorities suspect that the illusory image was the result of a technical snag that mirrored the reflection of the woman in the front seat or due to the impression of a new picture over the already captured image. However, authorities clarified that only technical experts from the company who installed the camera can give the exact reason for the error.