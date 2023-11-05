One dies as fishing boats collide off Munambam coast

Kochi: A fisherman died after two fishing boats collided with each other off the Munambam coast here on Saturday midnight. The deceased is Jose Antony (65), a resident of Pallittottam in Kollam. No one else is injured.

According to the police, the mishap occurred at midnight. A mechanised fishing boat ‘Noorin Mol’ rammed into the fiber boat ‘Silver Star’, which went to sea from Thoppumpady harbour, from behind. In the impact, the fiber boat broke into two and sank.

The eight fishermen aboard it, who were resting after the day’s catch, jumped into the sea in their bid to save their lives. Though the fishermen of ‘Noorin Mol’ rescued all from the waters, Jose couldn’t be saved.

Sources indicate the carelessness of the workers on ‘Noorin Mol’ as the cause of the accident. The coastal police have registered a case, and a probe is on, sources said. The deceased's body has been shifted to Paravur Taluk Hospital.