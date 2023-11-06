Accused in evidence-switching case attacks man for posting news clips on chat groups

Kozhikode: The infamous evidence-switching case, in which an unregistered earth mover was abducted from the police station premises and replaced with a registered one, took a curious turn late on Sunday, when two accused attacked a man who had been posting the newspaper cuttings and news video clips about the case on WhatsApp chat groups.

K P Faisal from Koombara was attacked by the accused out on bail, K S Jayesh Keezhppally and Martin Mathalikkunnel, around 9.30 pm on Sunday at Mele Koombara town.

Faisal, who suffered injuries on his head and face, was treated at a private medical college in Mukkom. He was discharged later.

Faisal said the accused had threatened to kill him many times. While Martin denied the allegation, Faisal maintained that Jayesh attacked him on the instruction of the former who was sitting in a car at the time.

However, Martin and Jayesh claimed that they were insulted by Faisal after their release on bail.

The earth mover was seized in connection with an accident that took place at Valillapuzha, in Kodiyathur panchayat, on September 19 in which a biker was killed. The vehicle was 'abducted' from the Mukkom police station premises in the wee hours on October 10.

Sudheesh (39) from Thottumukkam was killed after the earth mover rammed his bike. Police later found out that earth mover did not have a number plate or insurance coverage.

So, a gang, led by the JCB owner's son Martin, abducted the seized JCB and replaced it with another one which had proper documents. The gang was caught by the police on duty while they were trying to flee in a car after replacing the earth.

Apart from Martin and Jayesh, gang members Dileep Kumar from Ponnankayam, Velankanni Raju from Tamil Nadu, Tharamuttat Rajeesh Mathew from Kallurutty and Mohan Raj were also booked in the case.

Police later found the stolen earth mover from the house of a relative of an accused. The man, who drove the replaced vehicle into the station compound, is still at large, police said.

Principal SI T T Noushad is under suspension for allegedly not enquiring about the accident case properly. A Separate case was also filed against him for helping the gang switch the evidence.