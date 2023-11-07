Ingenious cops of Alappuzha nab absconding thief guarded by ferocious dogs

Alappuzha: The Alappuzha police had to fend off four ferocious dogs such as Pit bull and Rottweiler to nab a thief who had been absconding for 12 years.

A team from Alappuzha North Police Station, led by Inspector Rajesh M K, reached Thiruvananthapuram to nab notorious thief Anil Prasad (30), who had evaded arrest since 2010.

The police received a tip-off that Anil was living in a rented house at Kazhakoottam in the state capital.

“We managed to trace the house after showing his photo to the local residents. As our police party was about to open the gate, he suddenly unleashed four ferocious dogs. We had to retreat and shut the gate quickly as the dogs came hunting for us. It included a Pit bull and a Rottweiler,” said a senior police officer, who was part of the team.

By then, dusk set in, but the dogs continued to stand guard over the accused. The cops then came up with a plan.

“He was watching us from a distance. We pretended to be going back. There was not much streetlight in the locality so we crawled to the back of the house and hid near the compound wall. In the meantime, we managed to find a local person whom the accused was close to. We remained in the same position for one-and-a-half hours and asked the person to call the accused,” the officer said.

Anil, who thought the police had gone, came out of the gate. The waiting cops then pounced on him. They brought him to Alappuzha on Tuesday and produced him before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The accused had seven warrants in Alappuzha South Police itself and was wanted by the Excise Department too in a narcotic seizure case.

Earlier, a suspected drug dealer Robin George (28) in Kottayam had trained ferocious dogs to bite anyone wearing a khaki. When a police party reached his rented house, he let the dogs loose and managed to escape. Later, the police managed to subdue the canines with the help of dog trainers of the Police Dog Squad (K-9 Squad) and shifted them back to the cage. They recovered two bags of ganja from a room in the house in the subsequent search and managed to nab him from Tamil Nadu.