'Busy with Keraleeyam', Kerala HC slams Chief Sec V Venu for not appearing before court

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday slammed the Chief Secretary of the State V Venu for his failure to appear before the court online in two contempt of court cases.



Justice Devan Ramachandran expressed the court's strong criticism on the authority's failure to appear before it after the Chief Secretary clarified that he was occupied with prior engagements including the organisation of 'Keraleeyam'- the weeklong celebration showcasing the achievements, and cultural heritage of the State to the world.

"Any person would have empathy for the condition of the petitioner and similarly situated persons; but the respondents appear to have prioritized their 'other engagements', more than the plight of these hapless people," the court observed.

The court was dealing with two contempt of court petitions - one pertaining to the acquisition of land at Ambalamugal, and the other seeking timely payment of pension to retired KSRTC employees.

The Chief Secretary had filed an affidavit before the court, wherein it was stated that he had pre-scheduled engagements throughout the following week, and that he was also the General Convenor of the ongoing 'Keraleeyam'. He added that he thus had multifarious tasks in this regard.

The court thus expressed its staunch criticism for the authority in this regard.

"I must record that since this court had only asked the officer to appear online, one cannot understand why he could not spare even five or ten minutes to do so. I leave it there for the time being," it said.

The court thus directed the Chief Secretary to appear online before it on the next posting date, whatever be the pre-scheduled engagements he may have.

"This court cannot remain silent or mute, since it cannot be obvious to the pathos of ordinary men and women suffering without resources for their daily sustenance," the court added in this regard.

The two matters have been posted for further consideration on November 8, 2023.

(With LiveLaw inputs.)